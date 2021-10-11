The deputy Chief of Defence Forces Lt Gen Peter Elwelu has urged leaders in Karamoja sub-region to work together with the government to pacify the region.

Elwelu, while meeting local leaders over the weekend, noted that the region has plenty of resources that can be profitably exploited for the benefit of all Ugandans.

He said with the restoration of peace in Karamoja, the region will reap from the enormous government programmes aimed at lifting people from poverty.

He cautioned residents to denounce cattle theft, witch craft and alcohol, for economic emancipation.

Brig Gen Joseph Balikuddembe, the commander of the UPDF Third Infantry Division, noted that the region is peaceful except for the escalating cattle thefts that have made the region underdeveloped.

He called upon local authorities to embrace government programs in the area, most especially those aimed at securing the region.

The RDC of Moroto Shilak James called upon residents to desist from cattle theft that has derailed the development of the region.

Stakeholders involved in the disarmament process were urged to mobilise residents so that they can handover all illegal guns.