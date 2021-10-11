The Ministry of Health has rolled out Covid-19 vaccination at the Old Taxi Park, City Square, among other open public spaces in Kampala as part of the on going enhanced vaccination campaign.

According to the Health Ministry spokesperson Emmanuel Ainebyoona, vaccination at the newly opened temporary spaces started on Monday afternoon and will run for the whole week.

The other open spaces that will work as vaccination centres include Okuvu Church, Namboole Stadium, Mayor’s Garden Entebbe, Wankulukuku Stadium, Kigobe Primary School, among others.

Uganda seeks to vaccinate at least 4.8 million people by December 2021 before it opens up other sectors like education and entertainment that are still under lockdown.

Latest data from the Health Ministry shows that the country has so far vaccinated 2,283,718 people with at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Ainebyoona encouraged all Ugandans to take up the vaccine, saying that it is safe and done to help the country recover from the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic which has ravaged the world for two years now.

The Old taxi park has been closed for refurbishment for over a year now, with the Kampala Capital City Authority initially saying that the park was to be re-opened on May 22, 2021.

On October 4, 2021, taxi operators staged a demonstration against the continued closure of the park and KCCA officials assured them that it will be re-opened on October 20, 2021.