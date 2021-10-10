Beer company, Uganda Breweries Limited has rebranded its Bell Larger product to a new look.

The refreshed bottle was unveiled on Saturday under the theme” Fresh vybes” but also announced singers Veronica Luggya also known as Vinka and Derrick Ddungu aka Rickman Manrick as its latest ambassadors.

In the latest look, neck label is horizontal whereas the Monde Selection awards include 2019 and the colour has been changed to a more champagne-like look.

In the new look, the position of the crown at the front of the bottle has also changed.

“This new look is a celebration of Uganda’s timeless spirit to match a generation of young and fresh consumers,” said Matilda Babuleka, Bell Lager’s Brand Manager.

She added that that product has not changed but only the bottle has been rebranded.

Bell Lager has been running a campaign dubbed “Mpola Enjoyments”, which encourages consumers to responsibly enjoy a good time with friends and family in a chill way, anytime and anywhere.

The developments come on the backdrop of the 75th celebrations this year by Uganda Breweries Limited, the mother company for Bell.

Earlier this year, the UBL extended support to over 2,000 outlets including bars, restaurants and their employees worth $1 Million through the Raising the Bar program to put in place safety practices under stipulated SOPs.

The support included hand washing kits, masks, temperature reading equipment and point of sale materials among others.

The company is also currently working with partners to encourage vaccination of Ugandans against Covid by turning selected bars into temporary vaccination centres.