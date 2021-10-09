Singer , Priscilla Zawedde also known as Azawi has said she is excited about her debut album that was released earlier today.

Named African Music, the rising singer’s debut album has 16-tracks including four collabos.

On Friday, ahead of the release, the singer invited journalists, music critics and a few other stakeholders in the industry to internalize and give opinion about his debut album.

When asked what she thinks of the album, the singer could not hide her excitement over it.

“I am so excited for my first album which has taken me one year and 8 months to compile,” she said.

“I am a pan African and I love things that are African because they sell us a lot. This album is definitely influenced by African rhymes with a fusion of so many things but this is it.”

Asked what could have motivated some of the songs on the debut album, Azawi explained in detail what each song meant to her and the public.

“The song Gimme is special to me because it is about a lady trying to pour out her heart to a guy from who she wants assurance of love. Then there is Majje, a collabo I did with Fik Fameia which is meant for those who do everything possible to put food on the table,” she said.

Speaking about the debut album for Azawi, Swangz Avenue’s Benon Mugumbya described it as a collection of good art.

“One of the hardest tasks was to decide the songs on album. Azawi is talented but the album is a collection of good art,” he said.

” We are proud to say that as record label, we put together something that will be loved by everyone.”

With Julius Kyazze as the executive producer, African Music album has 16 tracks that also include four collabos with award winning Eddy Kenzo, dancehall star Apass, Fik Fameica and Swangz Avenue’s Benon Mugumbya.