President Museveni has revealed that government shall consider lifting the ban on worship places in army barracks.

Officiating at the 23rd National Prayer breakfast held at State House Entebbe, Museveni said NRM’s decision to ban places of worship in the army barracks was to avoid dividing the army along religious lines.

It was second time the National Prayer breakfast was being celebrated at State House Entebbe due to the outbreak of COVID -19 in the country.

the prayer breakfast was celebrated under the theme: Responsibility before God and Man.

Different legislators prayed for Uganda, East Africa and the world for peace, the heath sector and to restore the country’s economy.

Rt. Rev Johnson Twinomujuni the Bishop of West Ankole diocese who delivered the key note address asked MPs to maintain the decorum of Parliament.

Speaker of Parliament Jacob Oulanyah referring to the theme underscored the importance of kindness, happiness, creativity and forgiveness.

Oulanyah also noted that the 11th Parliament will not be like the old parliaments in exercising their roles.

However, it was Museveni’s revelation about restoring places of worship in army barracks that made headlines. Museveni said he had had a change of heart after witnessing the unity among religious denominations.

Museveni said the decision to ban places of worship in the barracks was a result of the divisions and infighting amongst the different religious denominations.