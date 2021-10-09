Steven Mugalo, a Fuso driver from Kamuli on Friday received a brand-new Elf truck in the ongoing Jjuza Akameeza promotion for Shell.

Five customers also walked away with fuel worth shs 1 million each and other prizes during the second grand draw ceremony held at Shell Elgon in Mbale.

“This campaign is our way of rewarding our customers for their continued support and will be valid until November, 13, 2021. I encourage all motorists across the country to participate to stand a chance to win,” said Moses Kebba, the Marketing Manager for Vivo Energy Uganda.

To participate, motorists are required to purchase Shell FuelSave Diesel worth shs 50,000 or more to enter into a grand draw.

The excited Mugalo said he could not believe he won the elf truck.

“When I heard about this promotion, I was hesitant to participate but the pump attendant at Shell Kumi encouraged me to give it a try since I had nothing to lose. Receiving the keys to my brand-new Elf truck is a dream come true because I am now my own boss. I am hopeful that things are going to turn around for my family. I want to tell drivers out there who are doubting like I did that it’s possible to win,” he said.

A total of 41,744 customers have received prizes that range from monthly prizes of fuel worth

shs1 million, t-shirts, caps, key rings, instant fuel of up to shs10,000 and assorted home groceries popularly known as ‘Kameeza” as well as one grand prize of a Toyota Hiace (Drone) van all of which are worth shs380 million.

According to the company, prizes worth shs300 million are still up for grabs including and fuel worth shs15 million.