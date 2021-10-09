The State Minister of Finance General Duties, Henry Musasizi has said that his ministry is committed to equip Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) staff with all the tools needed ensure that they deliver on their mandate.

Musasizi made the remarks while officiating at the pass out ceremony of URA staff who have undergone a one month transformational leadership development course at the National Leadership Institute in Kyankwanzi.

The tax body passed out 272 supervisors to lead their teams on the quest to deliver Uganda’s economic independence.

“We now have a new target of collecting 20% of Tax to GDP ratio by 2024/25. I therefore urge you as the tactical leaders in URA to ensure that all initiatives to achieve the new targets are effectively and efficiently implemented,” said Musasizi.

The URA Commissioner General, John Musinguzi said the supervisors must ensure that URA delivers on its targets.

“Your role as the tactical leaders in URA is very critical in ensuring that the foot soldiers are rallied and championed to this new challenge ahead of us,” noted Musinguzi.

The URA supervisor tax education outreach manager, Robert Wamala Lumanyika said the training will enable URA to align the staff to the cause of fighting poverty.