A 19-second video has surfaced showing singer Derrick Ddungu, aka Rickman Manrick, in talks

with representatives of Bell Lager over an undisclosed matter.

In the video, Rickman, a recording artist and professional football player for Sävedalen IF, a

Swedish second-division team, can be seen in a boardroom with Bell Lager’s Brand Manager, Matilda Babuleka, DJ Bryan – one of the brand’s ambassadors and other unidentified people.

Social media has been abuzz with Bell Lager artwork speaking to “Fresh Vybez”, but no

other information is available.

It remains to be seen what the deal between the two will be.