By Simon Peter Luswata

A big percentage of the population in Uganda today has not known a life without social media.

It’s impact on there lives has gradually increased and now regarded as a fundamental human right, that should be guaranteed at all costs.

Pros and cons of social media are discussed daily but one thing is never given the attention it deserves and that’s the effect social media has on the self esteem of the youth, knowingly or in most cases unknowingly.

Social media gravely damages the way the youth see themselves by creating an unrealistic threshold of success, prosperity and beauty, the impossible standards have with time moved much closer to our societies and homes, not carried by celebrities and models but by classmates, relatives, friends and other people that we know.

With social media, the youth engineer and share made up, retouched and well photoshopped photos and videos showing only the best and admirable moments of there lives while obscuring efforts, struggles, and the merely ordinary aspects of day-to-day life.

Youth now hopelessly desire likes, comments and appreciation online because they’ve been hardwired to think that’s the metric of happiness and success and anything less is just less.

This on the other hand is disastrous to the individuals posting the counterfeit images in a way that they create a quintessential online persona and in the end get caught up between who they pretend to be and who they really are.

Keeping up with this false standards is the most frustrating, pressuring and depressing because when you practice being perfect it becomes harder accepting yourself for who you are.

Your mind and self esteem is distorted by the imaginary person you create for the world to see. As we all know there is no harsh judge to a person than themselves.

College or graduate students refer to this as the “duck syndrome”.

This originates from the idea of a duck looking calm and mild mannered while grinding on the surface of water yet it is paddling frantically below the surface where you can’t see just to stay afloat.

Although not an official mental health disorder it’s evidence of clinical anxiety where the sufferer looks completely calm on a superficial level while in reality, they are frantically trying to keep up with the demands of their life.

I want to leave these questions to you, for self assessment to find how much impact social media has on your life.

Are you what you appear to be online? What do likes and comments mean to you? What’s your purpose of posting a photo?

Does social media change your mood?