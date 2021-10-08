Uganda’s State Minister for Sport Hamson Obua has saluted the ‘Ojjukira Legend Wo’ campaign as the perfect tribute to the careers of former football players who proudly sacrificed for their country.

Hamson Obua will captain the country’s legislators in a charity football game between Uganda’s football legends and the Parliamentary football team on Saturday, October 9, 2021 to commemorate the campaign.

“It is important that as Uganda celebrates 59 years, we pay tribute to the legends,” Obua told Nile Post, adding; “It is important that such a game can bring all of us together as the legends and the parliament of Uganda.”

We know that these are people who represented our country at a national level and they did us proud during their playing days.

Most of these gentlemen represented the country during a very difficult period, unlike the current generation which has better facilitation so we would like to celebrate them and remember them.

The campaign is run by Next Media’s Sanyuka TV together with partners Proline FC, True North and StarTimes is aimed at honouring and celebrating the careers of Uganda’s former football heroes.

In a period during which much of the news has centred around the appalling livelihoods of former excelling footballers, the campaign is also geared towards uplifting the lives of those who have are struggling with their post-playing life.

The charity game will have its proceeds go to various legends of the beautiful game in Uganda that have been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.

This particular game is meant to give hope to the current generation of players because you are aware that sport is now transforming from an entertainment game to what can bring about socio-economic transformation of an individual player.

So this game is a wakeup call and a litmus test to demonstrate the solidarity with the legends but also going forward to send a signal to the current players that there is hope and there is continuity.

I salute the brain behind, and the organisers for this game and we hope that this game will go a long way in mentoring the young sports men and women to know the virtues and power of sport.

A couple of Ugandan football legends have been lined up for the game with names such as Sula Kato, Jackson Mayanja, George Ssimwogerere, Issa Ssekatawa, Hakim Magumba and Kefa Kisala expected to feature in the team that will be coaches by Sam Ssimbwa.

Meanwhile, the legislators such as Muhammad Nsereko (Kampala MP), Godfrey Kayemba (Bukomansimbi South MP), Paul Nsubuga (Busiro North MP), Geoffrey Lutaaya (Kakuuto County MP), will be under legendary Cranes defender Tom Lwanga.

With fans not allowed into stadiums, Sanyuka TV will broadcast the game live; with a curtain raiser game scheduled between Uganda Sports Press Association (USPA) members and Proline FC Elders team.