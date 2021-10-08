The National Unity Platform (NUP) spokesperson Joel Ssenyonyi has said that the party was not invited to be part of the People’s Front for Transition (PFT), a new pressure group that will be headed by Dr. Kizza Besigye.

A section of opposition politicians launched the PFT on Thursday, saying it will be a new front to be used to oust President Museveni from power before 2026.

The pressure group has the Joint Consultative Council as the top most structure to which every participating entity has five representatives.

The representatives are members from all political parties, except NUP which is the biggest opposition party.

In an interview with NBS TV, NUP mouthpiece Ssenyonyi said that they were not invited as the parties signed and launched the Front.

Ssenyonyi however noted that the party has no issues with the new front and that they could be part of it in purpose, other than in writing.

“Any effort to the struggle is welcome, we don’t have to be part of the new group in writing, we should be united in purpose,” Ssenyonyi said.

The PFT’s first national deputy chairperson, Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago said at the launch on Thursday that their efforts are targeted towards liberation of the whole country and anyone with the same vision is welcome.

Lukwago said that the new front is not about positions and focusing on elections.

“We are focusing on the liberation and nothing else, we should set the record straight from the start,” Lukwago said.

FDC president Patrick Oboi Amuriat said that this is the time to get together, and invited NUP, as the leaders of opposition to be part of this new ‘vehicle’ if they wish to be relevant in Uganda’s politics.

“I want to speak specifically to the NUP, if they want to cause any difference in our politics, this is the time to come together,” Amuriat said.