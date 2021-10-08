Three of President Museveni’s aides have tested positive for Coronavirus after returning home from the recent trips to the United Arab Emirates and in Ethiopia to attend Prime Minister Ahmed Abiy inauguration.

President Museveni on Monday ended his three-day working visit to UAE where he held meetings with the Crown Prince of Emirate, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyanvarious prospective investors and the Uganda diaspora in UAE.

He later travelled to Ethiopia for the Prime Minister’s swearing in ceremony

However, according to Dr Joseph Okia, personal doctor to the president, whereas Museveni tested negative, three of his aides were positive on return from UAE.

“Following President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni’s recent return from Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Addis Ababa, three presidential aides have tested positive for Covid. This despite best efforts and measures including daily PCR testing and full vaccination,”Dr.Okia tweeted on Friday.

The president’s personal doctors said the three staff have been isolated and are receiving care.

Dr.Okia said whereas the president and other members of the team that traveled have tested negative, another test will be done.

“This highlights the continued difficulty of safe travel during the pandemic and importance of testing all inbound and outbound travelers.”

Following the onset of the pandemic, President Museveni has put in place strict measures to ensure him and members of his entourage don’t catch the virus.

As part of the measures, the president banned frequent visits to State House whereas those to visit or get close to him or his staff must be first tested for Covid.

On the other side, the State House staff are not allowed to move out for fear of exporting the virus.

There are also routine and abrupt Covid tests done on all staff including the president as a precautionary measure.