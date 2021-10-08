Police in Jinja together with sister security agencies have launched a manhunt for assailants who shot dead a private security guard attached to Security Group Africa and injured another.

The two were on duty at Stabex fuel station in Jinja.

The deceased was identified as Peter James Okuboi while his collague, Isaac Olupot is still undergoing treatment. They are attached to Security Group Africa (SGA).

According to police, armed gun men travelling in a blue trailer attacked Stabex Petrol Station where the duo were guarding.

James Mubi, the Kiira region police spokesperson revealed that the assailants opened fire at the guards and made away with Shs 3 million.

Two guns belonging to guards were recovered together with 10 cartridges at the scene of crime.

Mubi said police and other sister security forces have commenced investigations into the murder and attempted murder of private security guards

Police appealed to anyone who might have information regarding the incident to come forward and help aid the investigation.