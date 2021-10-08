The Democratic Party has blasted the newly formed opposition pressure group, People’s Front for Transition (PFT) over misrepresentation.

During the launch of the pressure group on Thursday at the JEEMA headquarters, some politicians including Walter Lubega Mukaaku were unveiled as the representatives of the DP block in the new front.

However, in a statement DP spokesperson, Okoler Opio Lo Amanu said the party was not represented at the pressure group.

“The Democratic Party has noted with sadness, concern and amusement the attempt by one Kalinge Nyago and some former members of the Democratic Party namely Sam Lubega Mukaaku, Sulaiman Kidandala, Kenneth Paul Kakande, Vincent Mayanja and Christine Ikiria purporting to be leaders in Dr. Besigye’s People’s Front and claiming to be representing the DP Bloc,”Okoler said.

“Some of these self-seeking individuals whose trademark is indiscipline and opportunism once claimed that they had joined the National Unity Platform (NUP) as members of the DP Bloc. We warned NUP about them and their disruptive tendencies. Fortunately, NUP distanced itself from them and even denied them their party ticket in the last elections. These are the individuals that undermined any attempt at cooperation between People Power/NUP and DP.”

The Democratic Party spokesperson insisted that the people who were introduced as representatives of the DP bloc are only masqueraders and warned the new pressure group against associating with them.

“We expect that these individuals will be part of the People’s Front in their capacity but certainly not as DP bloc. Claiming to have DP bloc without DP is like claiming to have Christianity without Christ.”

Mao’s DP however warned that the new pressure group should take seriously, the warning about the said individuals whom the party says are politically stranded individuals but warned against using the party’s name in their schemes.

“These politically stranded individuals are free to pursue efforts to resuscitate their failing political careers but DP will not allow them to do it at its expense. If indeed the People’s Front is honest in the pursuit of its stated objectives then it should take our objections seriously. These are the kind of manipulative maneuvers that have undermined and continue to undermine the building of a viable coalition of democracy seeking forces that can create the leverage to bring about a democratic transition in Uganda.”

The Democratic Party however said they welcome the new platform and remain committed to principled cooperation with any formation that is committed to ousting President Museveni but noted that this task requires putting the country first and not selfishness.

“Indeed, the record shows that the Democratic Party remains the chief proponent and most consistent supporter of principled unity amongst change seekers.”