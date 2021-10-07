Uganda Premier League official title sponsors and exclusive broadcasters StarTimes Uganda have unveiled a new tagline for the league starting with the 2020/21 season.

In a bid to give the SUPL a breath of fresh life and conform with the Buy Uganda, Build Uganda slogan, StarTimes has decided to have a fresh theme for the league ‘FLYING OUR FLAG HIGH’.

Previously, the league has been broadcast under the theme and tagline ‘The only league that matters’. But after two seasons, that has been dished out as StarTimes aims to grow the league brand even further.

During a press briefing on Wednesday morning at Lugogo, StarTimes Marketing and Brand Director Ismail Lule explained the motive behind the new theme.

“StarTimes has a 10-year partnership with FUFA and the UPL secretariat to broadcast the league, and we are grateful for the growth we have achieved in our first two years,” Lule explained.

“Our objective is to have the SUPL brand grow even further and for the 2020/21 season, we have decided to go with a fresh theme which shall be Flying our flag high.”

“We believe that this new theme will provide a fresh outlook to the league and it is one that identifies with the country even more,” he added.

Lule further emphasized that the league’s broadcast channel shall remain Sanyuka TV (the home of Ugandan Sports content), revealing that the two partners have even committed to broadcasting more league games.

“There have been concerns raised on the number of games that we broadcast, but I have to mention that for the past two seasons we have been unfortunate that the league season has been disrupted,” Lule said.

“So, with us not having all the games played, it has obviously affected the number of games that we broadcast. However, we have been engaged in talks and have committed to having even more games live.”

“The official broadcast channel shall remain Sanyuka TV, and for the 2021/22 league season, our aim is to ensure that we broadcast at least 120 games for the SUPL alone.”

“Again, I want to pray that we have the complete season, and then we can see how much games we can broadcast but our target is that.”

“However, remember we also have the rights for the FUFA Big League and that means that our viewers will have even more games broadcast from both the leagues,” he continued.

With 120 games scheduled for broadcast, it means that the league broadcasters will be able to relay up to 50% of the 240 games played across the entire SUPL season – the highest number of games broadcast live in a single season in history.

StarTimes and Sanyuka TV have also agreed to have a change in the commentary and broadcast language starting with the 2021/22 season.

Previously, the league has been broadcast in Luganda, but that will change to English for the new season, while viewers who watch via the StarTimes ON app will have a range of options to choose from with commentary in Luganda and Luo set to be included.

Express title defence starts with Arua Hill test

Champions Express FC will get their title defence and hunt for a seventh league crown under way with a tricky home tie against newly promoted side Arua Hill SC.

The 2021/22 SUPL season kicks off on the weekend of October 15, and the opening weekend fittingly pits together the defending champions against last season’s FUFA Big League champions at the Betway Muteesa II Stadium on Friday.

The Ugandan top flight will return exactly four months to the day the last league fixture between Mbarara City and relegated Kyetume was played.

Meanwhile, Police FC will welcome Vipers SC to the MTN Omondi Stadium in Lugogo – the two last met in the Uganda Cup semi-final, while their only meeting last season involved huge controversy around the dismissal of former Police goalkeeper Derrick Ochan.

Wakiso Giants host KCCA FC at the Kabaka Kyabaggu Stadium in what will be head coach Morley Byekwaso’s first game after being named KCCA’s permanent manager.

Record league champions SC Villa host BUL FC, Onduparaka is at home against UPDF FC, Mbarara City hosts Soltilo Bright Stars at Kakyeka. Newly promoted Tooro United start their first season back in the top flight away to URA FC.

The fascinating start to the season continues with Vipers vs Wakiso Giants the following weekend. Arua Hill host their first home game in the top division against SC Villa, while newly promoted Gadaffi travel to Lugogo to face KCCA.

OPENING WEEKEND FIXTURES

Express FC vs Arua Hill SC – Betway Muteesa II Stadium (Wankulukuku)

Mbarara City FC vs Soltilo Bright Stars FC – Kakyeka Stadium (Mbarara City)

Onduparaka FC vs UPDF FC – Green Light Stadium (Arua City)

Police FC vs Vipers SC – MTN Omondi Stadium (Lugogo)

Wakiso Giants FC vs KCCA FC – Kabaka Kyabaggu Sports Stadium (Wakiso)

SC Villa vs BUL FC

URA FC vs Tooro United FC