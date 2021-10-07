NRM top leaders have promised to provide full support to the new leadership of Kampala Market Vendors Association (KMVA) during an engagement that took place at the party headquarters in Kampala.

During the meeting, the deputy secretary general Rose Namayanja Nsereko applauded the leadership of markets vendors for raising their concerns and assured them that through their chairperson, she will give them feedback in regards to their challenges.

“As the leadership of NRM shall visit the NRM people in the different markets because it is another strategy for mobilisation,” Namayanja said.

The director for Mobilization and Cadre Development at the NRM secretariat, Rosemary Sseninde said government is willing to assist vendors in dealing with their challenges.

“We as NRM party secretariat are not the ones that implement but our role is to monitor all that we promised our people in the manifesto. I assure you that we will take the responsibility of meeting the Minister for Kampala and the executive director of KCCA to give them this feedback that you have given us,” she said.

The team led by their chairperson Susan Kushaba, tasked NRM leadership to identify strong NRM supporters in the Kampala markets through coordinating their leadership and in developing markets.

“Coordinate with us as leaders in markets to help you identify real NRM supporters. Our objective is for NRM to have a strong support base in these markets. The reason why NRM has continued to lose in Kampala is that NRM leaders in markets have been neglected yet they have strong supporters of this mighty party,” Kushaba said.

She noted that the opposition has been using these markets as a platform to sabotage government programs and most of the NRM supporters have been left with no option other than supporting them.

Kushaba requested the party leadership to organise a market leadership retreat in Kyankwanzi to ensure they are ideologically oriented for the party to have committed and well-trained cadres on the ground.

The leaders said because some of the markets were constructed poorly, they lack customers, adding that most of these markets need to be renovated.