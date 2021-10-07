Singer Azawi’s anticipated 2021 album “African Music Azawi” is literally hours away from being released and at this moment, friends and fans are on standby as they eagerly await her masterpiece.

Guinness has made it possible for industry associates, media and lucky fans to attend listening sessions before the official release. Azawi was recently named an influencer for Guinness’ Black Shines Brightest campaign.

“Music is my thing and inspiring rising stars is how I shine brightest, post a video of yourself singing along and stand a chance to listen to my album before it drops globally,” Azawi posted on her social media, indicating how fans can have an opportunity to attend the listening session.

The first listening session is on this Thursday afternoon at Onomo Hotel in Nakasero. It is an invite only affair and so will tomorrow’s session at her label Swangz Avenue’s offices.

Her 16-track album is one to captivate music lovers out there with fans already picking at which of the tracks they have enjoyed thus far like Slow Dancing, and My Year.

With other well-known artists featuring on the album like Apass, Kenzo, Fik Fameica and Benon Mugumbya, it is without a doubt that the album will be a remarkable hit once it is dropped.

The “Quinamino” star will have her album available for listening on October 9 across all music digital streaming platforms such as Apple Music, Spotify, Boom Play, Audio Mack and many more.

Fans can pre save the album now on https://azawi.ffm.to/africanmusic