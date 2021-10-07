Education Minister Janet K. Museveni has revealed plans to renovate all government-aided traditional schools that are in a dire state.

The minister said that this aimed at improving the quality of the learning environment for all stakeholders.

Janet Museveni made these remarks while commissioning the reconstructed Corby House dormitory at Gayaza High School. The house was gutted by fire in March 2020.

Without revealing the time frame within which government will start the renovations, Janet Museveni said, “I am aware that Gayaza, like most of our traditional schools, needs reconstruction, and I have seen the buildings I was coming in,”

“Many schools around the country are in a dire situation and I would like to share with you our prayer and hope, that we plan to rehabilitate all traditional schools,” she added.

The Corby House at Gayaza was gutted by fire on March 6, 2020, and millions of properties were destroyed although no lives were lost.

Janet Museveni said in her short speech after commissioning that the reconstruction of this dormitory is an assurance from God that He will restore all that has been destroyed by Covid-19, including the education sector that remains locked until January 2022.

“He (God) promises in His word to restore all the years that the locusts and the cankerworms have eaten,” Janet Museveni said.

Adding, “He who was able to save our children from the fire that gutted their dormitory, that none of them was hurt, is the same God who has restored the dormitory. He remains true to His word…”

Robinah Katongole Kizito, the headteacher of Gayaza commended the government for all the efforts in reconstructing the block and called for government support.

“We have porous boundaries with the local community and we often face encroachment, we need to enclose the school and we still call for government support,” Katongole said.

The reconstruction of Corby House took the government one and a half years.