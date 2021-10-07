The Electoral Commission has approved the programme for conducting by-elections to fill the position of the Kayunga LC V district chairperson. The election will be conducted on December 16, 2021.

The position fell vacant following the death of Muhammad Ffeffekka Sserubogo. His body was found hanging on a tree.

According to the Police investigations, the deceased committed suicide and the postmortem indicated he was killed by hapoxia which is a deficiency of oxygen in the body tissues.

The Nile Post understands that over 10 members of the National Unity Platform (NUP) are seeking the party endorsement to fill the seat.

The EC spokesperson Paul Bukenya said that the by-election programme will commence with an update of the national voters’ register from 22 to 26 October 2021 at the parish/ward level in each of the affected electoral areas.

“The categories of vacancies to be filled during these by-elections include; the district chairperson for Kayunga; chairpersons at sub county level, as well as councillors at the district, and sub county, including councillors representing special interest groups(SIGs).”

He explained that the commission has appointed Tuesday October 26 2021 as the cut-off date for registration of voters and transfer of voting location in the above affected areas.

“The display of the national voters’ register will be conducted from 8th to 17th November 2021, at all polling stations in the affected Local Government electoral areas,” he said.

Bukenya said the nomination of candidates will be conducted on Friday 29 and Saturday November 30 2021 at the respective district headquarters.

“Candidates’ campaign meetings will be conducted for a period of thirteen (13) days, that is, from 2nd to 14th December 2021.Polling and tallying of results for elections of councillors representing special interest groups (SIGs) shall take place on Wednesday 15th December 2021,” he said.

He stated polling for the district chairperson, Kayunga, and other local government councils shall take place on Thursday December 16 2021, at all polling stations in the affected electoral areas.