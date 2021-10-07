Opposition political parties in the country led by the Forum for Democratic Change have formed a new pressure group named People’s Front for Transition (PFT) to be used to oust President Museveni from power.

During the launch held at the JEEMA headquarters in Mengo, Dr. Kizza Besigye was unveiled as the national chairperson and Kampala Lord Mayor as the first national deputy chairperson of the pressure group.

Speaking at the launch, Besigye said the new front will take the final assault on the current NRM government.

“This struggle has taken a very long time. A lot of words have been spoken and this is the time to put words into action. We have come together to confront a crisis that this country is facing. We must all stand up and confront it. We have tested other ways and I am an expert in that. We realised election could not lead us anywhere because the whole country is captive,” Besigye said.

The opposition strongman said Uganda has been in a crisis of ignorance, disease and poverty for the last 59 years of independence, a situation he said has been made worse in the last 35 years of the current government.

He insisted that unless something is done, the situation will remain the same.

“The reason for this front(PFT) is because of the level of crisis our country faces today.The crisis we live in today has not been born in the last few days but has been mounting for the 59 years of independence,” Besigye said.

“There is a crisis in the country that we must deal with. We are here to fight for our right to vote. We first used that path of voting until we decided to choose another path.”

Kampala Lord Mayor, Erias Lukwago said the new pressure group can only be equated to the walk to work campaign in 2011.

“This is not an electoral alliance but it is well thought out that this platform is for a purpose. This is akin to walk to work. It is about Uganda and people coming together for a common cause. We are not focusing on any election cycle but liberating our country. Let us focus on the journey we want to walk,”Lukwago said.

Bobi Wine’s NUP absent

During the launch of the new pressure group , Robert Kyagulanyi’s National Unity Platform was not represented.

Speaking during the launch, FDC president, Patrick Oboi Amuriat said this is a new front for the opposition political parties to recommit themselves to oust the current government through other means, other than elections.

He noted that all other political parties(not present at the launch) are free to join the new pressure group.

“AS FDC, we have been through thick and thin in this struggle. It is clear elections alone can’t remove dictator from power. Even the most optimistic comrades(read NUP) who said the dictator could just be run over after 2021 can attest to it this cant be done in an election,”Amuriat said.

“This is not about positions, titles or who leads us but what we together contribute to bring to reality the struggle. We want to speak to NUP that if they would like to cause difference, this is time to come together.”

Amuriat, also referred to as POA insisted that other political parties should not wait to be invited or begged to join the pressure group but should come aboard by themselves.

“Us(pressure group)going to them first is bad a spirit for struggle. We need to come and speak with one voice. Let us spear the animal first and then see how to share it. Those outside of this formation are invited to be part so that struggle continues.”

Walter Lubega Mukaaku who was introduced as one who represented the Democratic Party block could not agree more with Amuriat’s words.

“This is a front that welcomes all political entities including NUP which is the leader of opposition in parliament,” he said.

Others present at the launch included Peter Walubiri(UPC), John Ken Lukyamuzi(Conservative Party), Saddam Gayira(People’s Progressive Party) and Elton Joseph Mabirizi(former presidential candidate) among others.

According to the chairperson of the pressure group ,they are to hold consultations with all stakeholders around the country before announcing the next course of action in the next three weeks.