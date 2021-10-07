The former Forum for Democratic Change leader, Dr Kizza Besigye claimed that the decision by government to hand the construction of health facilities to the army will lead to looting of resources.

President Museveni directed that all new government school and hospital projects be handled by the UPDF Engineering Brigade starting the 2021/ 2022 financial year.

In a September, 29, 2021 letter, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health, Dr Diana Atwine instructed Chief Administrative Officers and town clerks in all districts, municipalities and town councils to work with UPDF in relation to the president’s directive.

“The purpose of this communication is to present to you the UPDF Engineering Brigade represented by the National Enterprise Corporation that will be constructing all health facilities effective financial year 2021/22. I ask you to organize for the handover of all sites for construction works to the UPDF Engineering Brigade represented by NEC to prepare for commencement of construction works,” Atwine said.

According to Besigye, since there will not be competition in the procurement of services, this will open avenues for “looting.”

“UPDF construction brigade is under Museveni’s son, Education under his wife and Health, under Dr. Atwine, his daughter,” Besigye wrote on social media platforms.

He claimed that the National Enterprises Corporation (NEC), under which the construction is to be undertaken is a well-known loss-making enterprise. He said many of its subsidiaries closed shop.