Telecom company, Airtel Uganda has opened up 13 new shops in selected areas across the country.

The move was part of the company’s customer service week running from October4 to 8, 2021 held under the theme “Celebrating the heart of service “.

According to the company, the week is aimed at showcasing the importance of customer service, and the role played by the people who serve and support customers on a daily basis.

It also seeks to emulates how best practices of serving a customer can transform into business growth and creating a suitable environment for businesses to reconnect with their customers.

“As Airtel, we are delighted to join the rest of the world in celebration of the annual customer service week. By providing the desired customer experience, and celebrating both our internal and external customers it is easier for us to retain and extract more value from them,” said Lynda Nabayiinda Were, the Customer Experience Director at Airtel Uganda.

“This year, we will keep the celebrations simple by interacting with our customers through our digital channel, among other platforms by appreciating them, for their undoubting support over the years. In addition, we have opened over 13 new shops countrywide, which efforts are purposed towards extending our services closer to our customers so that they can be able to access wide product and service range.”

She noted that communication forms an important role in the socio-economic transformation of society.

“And now with the advancement in technology, plus the continued demand for reliable internet connectivity, it is key that we invest in expanding our presence so that our customers can access the services as and when they need them.”