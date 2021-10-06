The third edition of the annual KTA Symposium, under the theme, “Harnessing Intellectual Property in the Fourth Industrial Revolution,” will take place in Kampala October 21 through to 22, 2021.

“The symposium is a tell of the great talent Uganda encompasses and how it can be protected by legislators and harnessed by the first-rate. To put a few aspects of this discussion to words, topics such as artificial intelligence, the internet of things (IoT), data protection as well as other technologies will be discussed,” a statement by Kenneth Muhangi, the Managing Partner said.

According to KTA, this year’s theme will help to further investigate deeper aspects of Intellectual Property protection as well as how technologies of various kinds can be used to capitalize on an industry that has for long been under-utilized and not fully tapped.

“The objectives of this symposium include sensitizing makers, creators, and entrepreneurs about intellectual property rights, informing the legal regime and policy on relation between intellectual property and the fourth industrial revolution through interaction with both the public and private sector.”

KTA says the symposium will also help promote the commercialization of intellectual property to the pace for the fourth and fifth objective which intends on setting intellectual property as the driver for innovation in the fourth industrial revolution as well as discussing aspects of the of the fourth industrial revolution such as drone technology, big data, Internet of things and Artificial Intelligence respectively.

“The symposium hopes to bring together those who use their craft and as well as those who protect this craft. People from all walks of life are invited to participate in this great initiative to change and reform policies that will serve the greater majority of the Ugandan population. “