By Herbert Seryazi

The High Court in Mukono has finally set Wednesday 13, October 2021, as the hearing date for the murder case in which one Desire Mirembe was killed and her body dumped in Lugazi.

Mirembe, a then Makerere University student disappeared and her body was recovered from a sugarcane plantation in Lugazi, Buikwe district, on July 7, 2015.

Her suspected killer, Mathew Kirabo confessed to the gruesome act and was charged in the Jinja Magistrates Court with murder before being remanded. He was later granted bail on November 24, 2016 and has been out of prison since.

The case was later moved to Mukono on the instructions of the then Principal Judge Yorokamu Bamwine after the state complained that the crime had been committed within the Mukono jurisdiction.

In 2017, the Mukono High Court said that it does not have money to start hearing the case.

In May 2021, court in Mukono heard the prime suspect, Mathew Kirabo’s application in which he was seeking return of his passport so that he can travel to the United States of America for further studies.

Kirabo’s lawyer, Isaac Kato told court then that his client needed to travel urgently and could not even make it to court. The suspect was however found in his car, a black Harrier SUV just outside court.

The family then mounted pressure on court to dispense justice for their fallen daughter, saying that if a date could be fixed to hear the suspect’s application, then they should also fix a date to hear the main case.

Nile Post now understands that the case has been fixed for hearing.

Chief Magistrate Herbert Kaweesa said on Wednesday during the case mentioning that the hearing starts next week on Wednesday.

The suspect, who was present in court this time made a U-turn and denied to have committed the crime when it was mentioned to him.

Kirabo will now return to court next week when hearing starts.

Additional reporting by Jonah Kirabo