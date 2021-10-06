Police have deployed two choppers to help them in the ongoing operations to deal with cattle rustlers in Karamoja region.

The choppers will augment police operations in the area.

“Police in Karamoja have received two helicopter choppers to used for surveillance and tracking of cattle rustlers during this period of disarmament operations,” the Karamoja police spokesperson, MikeLongolesaid on Wednesday.

He added, “We want to thank the Inspector General of Police for this initiative, we feel we have been energized to do work with the help of this equipment.”

The development comes on the backdrop of the deployment additional troops, choppers and tanks in the area by the UPDF.

“The heavily armed Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) troops entered Moroto on Monday last week, with various military armaments that included pembes, buffalos and other armoured vehicles, and headed to the 3rd Division headquarters in the district before they were deployed to various detachments,” the Daily Monitor reported on Sunday.

The police are said to be finalizing plans to deploy at least 2500 more Anti-stock Theft Unit personnel as security intensifies operations in Karamoja.

Last month, President Museveni recently summoned top army commanders over a major assault on revenge cattle raids in Karamoja area.

The top commanders of top security organs including the UPDF, SFC, Police, ISO and the Anti-stock theft unit of the police met the president at Morulinga State Lodge in Napak District in September.

In past six months, raids by cattle rustlers have increased in Karamoja area and according to the president, these revenge attacks have led to the birth of other criminals who have taken advantage of the situation to form gangs using mobile phones across clans to raid and steal animals.

Earlier this week, two Uganda Prison warders were attacked by suspected Karamajong warriors in two separate incidents.

Consequently, David Mukonya attached to Orom Prison was attacked while in his cotton garden by suspected Karamajong warriors and was found dead the following morning whereas Onyakum Jacob attached to Kotido Prison was shot in the thigh and injured.

Government is currently carrying out a disarmament exercise in Karamoja region.