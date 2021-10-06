At least 850 widows drawn from different sub-counties in Pallisa district have each received a goat from Woman of Purpose a local NGO to boost their household income.

Emmanuel Omauk the coordinator of the NGO activities says the humanitarian donation worthy millions of shillings is from American friends towards helping widows who are less privileged in society to live a happy life.

‘’Please don’t sell these goats now until they multiply this will help you to fight poverty in your families’’ he advised

He told beneficiaries to desist from selling the animals for luxury during Christmas but should rather take good care of the animals for multiplicity.

The widows were drawn from Oboliso, Kameke, Akisim, Agule, and Chelekura sub-counties.

Betty Akol a widow of late Okoboi from Adodoi village Chelekura sub-county one of the beneficiaries expressed her gratitude to the organization saying widows have been marginalized in most government programs.

Over 2000 widows have so far benefited from this NGO for the last five years.

Its areas of intervention include construction of education, health farming, housing, restocking animals, economic empowerment.

The last year 1000 widows underwent eye screening services during a health camp conducted at their main offices located at Agule town council.

M.s Grace Opolot the executive director of Woman of Purpose said the community-based organization established in 2004 aims at empowering and helping the woman to achieve her purpose in life.

Opolot believes that every woman has a unique purpose in life to fulfill irrespective of what life throws at adding that During the lockdown, they managed to reach out to 15 villages where more than 50,000 people received food relief.