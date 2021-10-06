Newton Balenzi

On the 7th October, 2021 this week, African friendships with Cuba will hold an online meeting, “The African Continental Virtual meeting of solidarity with Cuba”. This would have been the 7th meeting in the series of African Continental Solidarity meetings which have been taking place in the last couple of years. The physical meeting was supposed to take place in Mozambique from 23 – 25, November 2021 but the ravaging COVID19 pandemic disorganized the arrangements.

In a matter of coincidence, both in Uganda and Cuba, October presents as a month of symbolism in their respective national history.

Uganda celebrates its independence from colonial Britain, on 09th October, while in Cuba – the fall in combat of the Heroic Guerrilla Man, the beginning of the War for the Independence, and the World Solidarity with Cuba.

And, for the rest of Africa, we commemorate the demise of the great Capt. Thomas Sankara, birth of the heroic Oliver Tambo, and indeed a period when various countries celebrate their emancipation from the imperialistic colonial yoke.

The event aims at continuing to strengthen the bonds of solidarity between Africa and Cuba. As you may be aware, Cuba has been for more that 60 years a subject of the United States of America government’s genocidal policy of economic, commercial and financial blockade, which was intensified by more than 240 coercive measures implemented by the previous President Donald Trump administration.

With all the above, what has Cuba done? Just recently, Cuba has been able to contribute to the global fight against the Covid-19 by aiding various countries in need of health care emergencies.

It is also important to recall that the same country offered humanitarian services in West African countries – Liberia, Sierra Leone and Guinea during the pick of the world’s widest Ebola virus outbreak in 2010.

The event therefore will offer an opportunity for construction of initiatives, proposals and exchanges of strategies in favour of the solidarity with the peoples of Cuba, as well as forging meaningful cooperation with Africa in areas of health, research and technology.

Uganda in particular has been a benefactor of Cuba’s friendship having received a number of education support through scholarships and teaching professors in universities.

It’s on this note that I want to commend the current Speaker of the Parliament of Uganda, Rt. Hon. Jacob Oulanyah, upon his recent commitment of Uganda’s solidarity with Cuba by ensuring support for Cuba to become an active participant in the Africa, Caribbean and Pacific Group of States in order for the country to play a more active role.

It is important to note that the Ugandan parliament formed a Uganda – Cuba Parliamentary Friendship Group which is also tasked by passing of a special resolution to support the Cuban agenda of removing the US blockade against Cuba.

The virtual meeting is therefore an ideal space for cementing of these solidarity initiatives, more so now when the COVID19 pandemic continues to ravage both the world health and economic structures.

Africa needs Cuba for especially its advancements in health and Cuba needs Africa for its economic opportunities and solidarity support.

One struggle, many fronts!!

The author is head of Administration – Pan African Movement, Uganda and Coordinator, Uganda – Cuba Solidarity Movement

