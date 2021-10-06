Police in Kampala have arrested a 67 -year -old man for allegedly defiling and impregnating her 15-year-old daughter.

According to the Kampala Metropolitan deputy police spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigyire, police in Wakiso together with local leaders of Bujuuko, Ntinda village in Mende sub county on Tuesday rescued the 15-year-old girl together with her brother, both of whom had been locked in the house by their father, Ibrahim Abdul Shakur Twebaze, 67.

“The local leadership in the area received information that Twebaze had continuously locked his two children in the house without letting them go out for quite a long time. Police visited the house and indeed two children were found in a sorry state,”Owoyesigyire said.

“The girl was found locked inside the main house while the boy victim was found inside the store living in filthy conditions. It is alleged that the boy was given his food ration through an opening in the door of a tiny room, in which he was confined.”

Kampala Police say that on being interviewed by the girl, detectives were told that she had been defiled by her father for a long time and that she was currently pregnant for his child.

The 15-year-old girl told police that last year, her father married her off to his friend only identified as Sheikh Muhammad and that while there, the man was so violent and abusive, prompting her to flee the home but had already got pregnant for the man.

“She returned back to her father’s home while pregnant. She said her father took her to a clinic in Mulago where she aborted. After the abortion, the father also started abusing her sexually and she is currently two months pregnant. “

Owoyesigyire noted that the 67 -year- old man has been arrested on allegations of defilement, child torture and aiding abortion whereas the hunt for Sheikh Muhammad is still on to answer charges of defilement.

“Medical examinations have been carried out on the children and results will be attached on the case file and which will be forwarded to the Resident State Attorney for legal advice today Wednesday .”