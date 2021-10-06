Britney Spears has thanked her fans for their years of campaigning to have her released from her conservatorship.

An LA judge last week suspended her father’s control of her business affairs, a legal arrangement which had been in place since 2008.

“I have no words because of you guys and your constant resilience in freeing me from my conservatorship,” she wrote.

Writing on Twitter, the pop star said: “My life is now in that direction!!!!! I cried last night for two hours cause my fans are the best and I know it.

— Britney Spears (@britneyspears) October 4, 2021