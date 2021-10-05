Sanyuka TV, in partnership with Proline Football Club and True North Consult have officially launched the “Ojjukira Legendi Wo” campaign that will honour and celebrate the careers of Uganda’s football legends.

The campaign which is also aimed at uplifting the lives of outstanding players in the local game was launched on Tuesday at the MTN Omondi Stadium in Lugogo.

The Ojjukira Legendi Wo campaign will be commemorated with a a charity football game between Uganda’s football legends and the Parliamentary football team consisting of Uganda’s legislators this Saturday, October 9, 2021.

The game, which has attracted Uganda’s topflight league and second-tier league’s title sponsors, StarTimes, will have its proceeds go to various legends of the beautiful game in Uganda that have been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Having managed to position itself as the leading sports TV station in the land with the broadcast of the StarTimes Uganda Premier League, Euro 2020 Championships, and the 2021 FIBA AfroBasket among others, Sanyuka TV also prides itself in supporting the welfare of key stakeholders in the game.

Speaking at the press launch, Proline Football Club Director Mujib Kasule said, “Our legends are our assets as a country, and we should always cherish them during and after their active playing days.”

StarTimes Uganda Brand and Marketing Director, Isma Lule, said, “Legends are a key pillar in the growth of Ugandan football; we thank Sanyuka TV for bringing together our icons. As StarTimes, we are excited to associate with the historicals of this beautiful game.”

Into their third season as the official broadcasters of the StarTimes Uganda Premier League, the nation’s topflight club competition, Sanyuka TV could not be bystanders on a campaign such as this.

“Legends create history, they shape generations, inspire them to a greater height, and the moments they create last forever,” said Joseph Kigozi, the General Manager of Sanyuka TV, also Next Media Services Chief Strategy Officer and Deputy Group CEO.

“It is partly for this reason that we at Sanyuka TV are a part of this campaign – to appreciate and support those that continue to make our business a reality,” Kigozi added.

For Jackson Mayanja, the Chairman of the Uganda Football Legends, it is a case of better late than never.

“It is good to know that there are people who still think about us and are willing to help our people – it is never too late to help a football legend,” Mayanja said.