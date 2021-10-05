Entrepreneur Odrek Rwabwogo who is also president Museveni’s first son-in-law, has dismissed claims that he plans to succeed President Yoweri Museveni.

Rwabwogo was reacting to some of his past media interview videos which he claims have now been mischievously and callously re-edited and distributed in increasing proportion by some unknown elements.

“In the past, I have ignored these but I am now compelled to respond given the probable import and interpretation of these images by some of you, my friends. These interviews and videos have been adulterated and presented as if they were conducted today yet they are more than six years old,” Rwabwogo said in a video shared on his social media channels.

Rwabwogo who also acts as Senior Presidential Advisor- Special Duties, believes that people behind these games have intent of creating an impression that he is interested in succeeding Museveni in the National Resistance Movement (NRM) party.

“They assume that if they throw my name in this melee, it makes their games appear legitimate and credible. This is wrong.”

He wondered how someone that didn’t participate in the recent concluded general elections would project themselves in a non-existent contest now, adding he was baffled by the unknown elements’ ‘distractive games’ at a time when the country is healing from rifts brought about by the recent elections.

According to him, this campaign is aimed at driving a narrative among supporters of NRM that the party lacks structures and system to make decisions about leadership renewal.

“I suspect this is enemy propaganda meant to cause unnecessary strife and it should be rejected. Anyone who falls for these stunts or is casual about their negative impact, is an adversary of our stability to which many gave their lives” he says.

It should be remembered that in 2015, Rwabwogo declared interest in contesting for NRM’s vice chairperson seat for Western Uganda but saw his bid rejected by the party’s Central Executive Committee (CEC) over a number of reasons. The president’s son-in-law bid’s rejection left Gen Matayo Kyaligonza.

The rift between Rwabwogo and Kyaligonza prompted Museveni’s intervention, who at the time explained that his son-in-law had come out without telling him about his intentions.

“I heard that he wanted to be NRM vice chairman, Western region, but why don’t you (Rwabwogo) ask me?” Museveni was quoted in 2015.

Referring to the 2015 incident, Rwabwogo says he did not hide behind any social media stunts to state his position and says he doesn’t see any reason why he would now choose to hide behind social media trolls and circulate old campaign artifacts, if he wanted to run for any office.

“Anyone who has worked with us can easily surmise these are not our work methods. We always seek an honest, deeply engaging and thoughtful debate about what needs to be done. This is because we know that Leadership is not positions and titles. It is hard and thankless work and without a genuine calling, few can sustain the pain of the marathon and the loneliness of hard decision making.” he says.

Rwabwogo says that anyone who falsely or deliberately positions him in this angling and elbowing for positions, really insults both the party’s intelligence and the work they do.