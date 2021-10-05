Democratic Party (DP) deputy legal advisor Lumu Richard has urged the government to provide a stimulus package for private school owners who are currently battling with bank loans.

Lumu said that the only gift that government can give teachers as Uganda joins the rest of the world to celebrate International Teacher’s Day, is to protect their jobs by helping them repay loans.

Lumu made these remarks while addressing the press at the DP weekly press conference on Tuesday.

“These schools have been helpful to Ugandans in various parts of the country, therefore money should be earmarked to get them back on the road of offering education services,” Lumu said.

Schools in the country have been closed since June 18, 2021, but some lower classes have never been reopened for two years.

There is fear that some schools will not be able to reopen, even when the government gives them a green light in January next year, for failure to pay loans and rent.

Proprietors of private schools have for months cried out to the government for a bailout, although their requests remain unfulfilled up to date.

Education Minister Janet Museveni while addressing the press on Friday at the Nakasero State House said that the government had said aside from some money, and all that was required was for teachers to organize themselves into SACCOs so that they receive it.

DP’s Legal Advisor Lumu, who is also the MP of Mityana South Constituency said that government should instead put up a trust, where school owners can acquire this money easily, and payback when schools reopen.

“It is time for the government to establish Non-Performing Debt Trust under the Ministry of Finance for School proprietors that got loans,” Lumu added.

The DP legislator wants the government to take over and pay the non-performing loans and schools pay back later.