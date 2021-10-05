Sextortion is when someone employs non-physical forms of coercion to extort sexual favors or use sex, a form of blackmail, to get money from someone.

In this particular case, we’ll be referring to sextortion as a cybercrime.

Someone gets access to your personal data i.e nudes, sextape, or private chats. This is used to threaten the victim with the aim of achieving a particular goal.

The end game of Sextortion is more often but not always money

Sextortion is not new, it’s been around since the dark ages, BUT it’s now on the rise and is easier than ever to execute.

Why is there a rise?

The ever-growing World Wide Web!

In 2020 alone, there was a 60% increase in a number of accounts created on social media. Internet is no longer a luxury, it’s a necessity.

Meetings switched to zoom, people searched more about COVID19, they YouTube how to learn new skills and homeschooled.

The internet of things:

Almost everything is connected to the internet now. Your smartwatch, baby monitor, CCTV, Smartphones, laptops, gaming consoles, TVs, etc.

Online data storage options: Cloud storage is big business now, there is a growing need for storage for those large email attachments, files being sent remote due to remote working, and galleries in our phones

Unemployment!

The pandemic has caused desperate

Weak platform security

In reference to all the above, there is one common factor; the need to have passwords and security on platforms. It’s common for people to have similar passwords across multiple platforms.

This has allowed for effortless data/platform breaches.