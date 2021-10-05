Even in intellectually astute societies like USA and Europe, antinatalists are still perceived as radicals who don’t make much sense with their cause – they are against humans reproducing.

Antinatalists argue that human beings should stop reproducing. They make their arguments under philanthropic antinatalism and misanthropic antinatalism.

Under philanthropic antinatalism, they argue that human beings should stop reproducing because humankind experiences inescapable troubles such as pain, disease, constant fear of death, temptations to sin( which might make one a candidate of hell) et cetera. Under misanthropic antinatalism, they argue that humankind should cease reproducing because human beings are a danger to nature and other living organisms.

When you really study antinatalists and the reasons they give for not procreating, you get a sense that antinatalists are more empathetic and better students of life than their natalist counterparts. Life is really troublesome. If we labour to compare the quality and quantity of pleasures with the quality and quantity of pains( or troubles), it’s highly possible that for every human being, the pains (or troubles) outweigh pleasures.

So, to bring other souls to life, is to create more suffering even with utter consciousness that life is troublesome. Isn’t that being cruel?

Also, continued reproduction suggests that most people are unteachable because if they were shrewd students of life, they wouldn’t expose other souls to life which is fraught with suffering.

But I also realise that most natalists are just victims of their sexual libido. If any person ponders procreation, it’s likely that Passion for procreate will overpower Reason against procreation. Humankind was configured with an insatiable strong sexual desire — which, to me, is a bait( or an incentive) for procreation.

If it’s not an incentive, why does the desire to have sex vanish upon ejaculation? Or, why do women experience desire for sex during ovulation, their most fertile stage of their menstrual cycle? The incentive further stretches to other animals. Nearly all animals get on heat only when they are ready for conception. Probably, it’s only man who forces things. Man defiantly engages in copulation for pleasure.

If humankind can be rid ( or rids itself) of sexual desire, it can see the folly in procreation for the Passion for procreation can become inferior to Reason against procreation.

Most folks surely have no intellectually satisfying reasons for procreation. They seem to religiously believe that every person has to give birth — regardless of any circumstances. “Parents” who neglect their children justify that some people give birth or sire children ‘just for just’ or by mistake out of gratifying sexual desire.

The greatest or most dreaded consequence of antinatalism is the total vanishing of humankind. As far as I can see, I don’t think there’s any problem with it because I find human existence not in any way beneficial to humans.

I think all human beings were deployed on earth by anonymous or little known forces to accomplish missions they don’t fully understand and apparently, missions man wouldn’t consent to, if he was consulted prior to his coming into existence.