President Museveni has returned home following a four -day busy schedule that saw him hold engagements in United Arab Emirates and then Ethiopia.

The president left the country on Saturday for a three day trip to the United Arab Emirates where he presided over the Uganda National Day at the Dubai Expo 2020

During his visit to the UAE, Museveni also held a series of meetings with the leaders of UAE including His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the Crown Prince of the Emirate of Abudhabi and deputy Supreme Commander of the United Arab Emirates Forces and Ruler of Abu Dhabi, various prospective investors and the Uganda diaspora in UAE.

He later on Monday had an official visit to Ethiopia’s Capital Addis Ababa for the inauguration of the Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed for a new five-year term.

While in Ethiopia, the president urged African political leaders and the Africans in general to shun the politics of identity that characterized most of the post-independence Africa noting that politics of identity that was mostly based on tribes and religions were counterproductive, diversionary and led to the emergency of many failed states in post-independence Africa.

On Tuesday afternoon, the president returned home after concluding his four-day visits.

At Entebbe International Airport, Museveni was received by the Vice President ,Jessica Alupo, the Minister for the PresidencyMilly Babalanda and the Head of Public Service and Secretary to Cabinet Lucy Nakyobe Mbonye.

Also at the airport to receive him were the service chiefs including the Chief of Defence Forces of the UPDF Gen Wilson Mbadi, Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIGP) Andrew Sorowenand David Ahimbisibwe Director Human Resource in Uganda Prisons representing the Commissioner General of Prisons, Dr. Johnson Byabashaija.