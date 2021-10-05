Absa Bank Uganda has announced the appointment of Herbert Olowo as the Head of Operations and Information Technology (IT) at the bank.

In a statement released on Monday, the bank described Olowo as one with a vast experience in Information Technology spanning over 21 years.

“Prior to joining Absa, Herbert was the Chief Information Officer in Stanbic Bank Uganda and Non-Executive Director of Flyhub Limited, a subsidiary of Stanbic Uganda Holdings,” Absa said .

“Before joining Stanbic Bank, he was the Head of Information Systems at Uganda Telecom Limited in

addition to several senior management positions in technology in both MTN Group and MTN Uganda.”

Olowo is also a Certified Transformative Coach and a founding member of the International Coach Federation, Uganda Chapter.

He holds a Postgraduate Diploma in Information Technology from the University of Liverpool and has attained several technical and leadership certifications from the United States, United Kingdom, United Arab Emirates and South Africa.

Another appointment

The bank has also appointed Phillip Niwamanya as their head for the Oil and Gas sector.

“Phillip will be responsible for developing the bank’s oil and gas strategy and value chain across

business banking, corporate, markets and retail banking,” Absa bank said of the appointment that came into effect on October, 1.

Niwamanya has over seven years working experience in strategy development and execution, Tax and

Corporate Advisory, Audit and Business Planning gained over several roles held within the financial services and professional services sectors.

He joined Absa Bank Uganda in 2018 as a Business Planning Manager and has since worked in different capacities in the areas of business management for markets and business banking, strategy development and execution for the entire bank.

Prior to joining Absa Bank, Niwamanya worked as a senior Tax and Corporate Services Advisor at KPMG Uganda.

He is also a member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (UK) and the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Uganda (ICPAU).

Niwamanya is an MBA finalist at Edinburgh Business school, Heriot-Watt University, Scotland but also holds a first-Class Bachelor of Science Degree in Geomatics and Land Management from Makerere University.