Uganda has surpassed the two million mark of people who have received at least their first doses of the Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest data from the Ministry of Health shows that at least 2,200,321 million people have so far been vaccinated against Covid-19 in the country.

Last week, the Health Ministry together with the private sector launched an enhanced vaccination campaign in areas of Kampala, Wakiso, and Mukono to increase vaccine uptake in local communities.

Minister of State for Primary Health Care Margaret Muhanga said that the enhanced campaign was set to be extended further to various districts across the country going forward.

Muhanga said that the ministry has at least 3.3 million doses available for distribution across the different districts, and more vaccines are still expected.

Uganda, according to the Health Ministry seeks to vaccinate at least 4.8 million people by December 2021 so that the economy can be fully opened up.

Ugandans warned against forging Covid-19 vaccines

Dr Henry Mwebesa, the Director-General Health Services in the Ministry of Health revealed on Monday that some people are forging COVID-19 vaccination cards, and warned that this is a criminal offence.

Dr Mwebesa was appearing on the NBS Spotlight show, Monday evening when he made these remarks.

“There are allegations of teachers buying vaccination certificates from Nasser Road, but we have the capacity to verify in our database. That’s actually a criminal offence,” Dr. Mwebesa said.

Dr. Mwebesa said that there is no point in buying a fake vaccine certificate because culprits will be arrested and charged in court.

“You are lying to yourself. We have all the capacity to verify the certificates,” he added.