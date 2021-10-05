Bolt Uganda has launched an upgraded cashless option for corporate and card-payment customers.

This improved and innovative feature will ease and expedite the transition from cash to electronic payments.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, officials said, there has been a steady increase in customer adoption and preference for cashless options.

Worldwide, Bolt intends to expand the offering of its bolt business services to help companies centralise track and manage their transportation on personal, team, and company levels more efficiently.

Bolt Uganda has also introduced bolt business cars and bolt business bodas.

Moses Mugerwa, Uganda operations manager at Bolt Uganda, told The Nile Post that Bolt has a business solution for companies of all sizes.

“These have been designed to meet the needs of our card-payment users. Forget the questions- ‘Do you have cash or are you cashless?’ while requesting within these categories. Furthermore, bolt business portal administrators can set spend policies, review the entire team’s ride usage and centralise expenditure. At the same time, the customer can quickly get a ride whenever needed via the Bolt app,” he said.

Mugerwa said that riders and drivers were not well acquainted with electronic payments in the past due to negative sentiments towards card-payment trips and this stems from liquidity issues experienced by drivers and the fact that Uganda is predominantly a cash-based economy.