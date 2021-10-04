The Uganda National Bureau of Standards (UNBS) has developed a new foam mattress standard that specifies the requirements, sampling and test methods for foam mattresses suitable for domestic and hotel use.

However, the authority explained that the standard does not apply to mattresses used for medical or orthopaedic purpose because the new standard, US 202: 2021, cancels and replaces the old standards.

Sylvia Kirabo, the UNBS principal Public Relations Officer (UNBS), explained the main changes from the previous standards which include; expanded polyethylene mattresses.

Others changes include; adjustment of mattress cover requirements to cater for various materials that are available on the market, inclusion of the dimensions for baby cots (mattresses), inclusion of top skin requirements and deletion of classes and grades of mattresses.

Kirabo noted that the standard requires that mattresses be classified as hybrid mattresses which are those that contain two or more compositions or a mixture of materials for instance both polyurethane foam and innerspring units.

“Additionally, the mattress cover must be new, clean and free from defects such as splits, tears, loose yarns, voids, spots and odour that interfere with the appearance and performance of the mattress. Intact with the stitching closed at the seams and compatible with the thread used for stitching,” she added.

She said it should also be free from chemicals which are harmful to the skin or those that can react with the rubber foam shall not be used in the finishing of the fabric.

“Furthermore, manufacturers must ensure to label the mattress legibly and indelibly with a strong label on the outside of the mattress. These labels should include the name and physical address of the manufacturer/importer/distributor and/or trademark, if any, country of origin, mattress dimensions shall be visible,” she said.