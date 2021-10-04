Police have said a man who is suspected to have been part of the group that targeted mourners at the burial of the former Deputy Inspector General of Police, Lt Gen Paul Lokech in August has been killed.

Security in August revealed they had arrested a suspected suicide bomber whom they said had assembled an improvised explosive device (IED) that he planned to detonate at the burial of Lt Gen Paul Lokech in Pader.

However in the latest statement, Police spokesperson, Fred Enanga said a joint counter terrorism team has put out of action one Hamid Nsubuga, a man suspected to have been the suicide bomber targeting the August burial.

“He has been identified as Nsubuga Hamid, the supposed suicide bomber who escaped from Pader, after their plans to attack mourners at the Burial of the late DIGP, Lt Gen Paul Lokech were foiled by security,”Enanga said.

He explained that the suspect was shot dead in Kyebando, a Kampala suburb after turning violent during the operation to have him arrested.

“He was countered while on an assassination mission whose details we can’t reveal. A pistol, ammunitions and other evidence of material value were recovered.”

Enanga said security is maintaining high levels of vigilance to foil any attempted attacks on the country by terrorists.

The army last month said they had arrest of four other people in connection with the suspected suicide bomber who had area been apprehended in a lodge in Pader town.

“The first suspect, Abdul Katumba was working with other people whom we suspect wanted to disrupt the burial. We arrested four other accomplices to Katumba,”deputy UPDF spokesperson, Lt Col Ronald Kakurungu said.