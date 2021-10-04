President Museveni has concluded his three day official working visit to the United Arab Emirates.

Museveni on Saturday flew to UAE and while there, he presided over the celebrations of the Uganda National Day at the 2020 Dubai Expo.

He also met and held bilateral discussions with the Crown Prince and leader of Abu Dhabi but also met the leader of Dubai in addition to meeting prospective investors.

On Monday morning, the Ugandan president was seen off by UAE’s the Minister of State in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International cooperation in charge of Africa, Sheikh Shakhbout Nahyan Al-Nahyan.

Ethiopia trip

President Museveni is now due in the Ethiopian Capital Addis Ababa today for the swearing in ceremony of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed for his new five-year term in office.

The swearing-in ceremony will be held as part of the first day of the Ethiopian House of Peoples’ Representatives (HoPR)’s new five-year term.

Abiy’s ruling Prosperity Party’s won a landslide victory in national elections held in June.

Ahmed was first appointed as the country’s prime minister in April 2018.