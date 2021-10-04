President Museveni has directed the Uganda Land Commission to allocate 10 acres of land to house the Amateur International Boxing Academy.

In a September 13 letter to the Uganda Land Commission chairperson Beatrice Nyakaisiki, Museveni says the Uganda Boxing Federation Moses Muhangi recently appealed to him to allocated land that the federation intends to partner with the International Boxing Federation to construct a state-of-the-art boxing academy, an idea he says is welcome.

Since government has always supported the development of sports, you should identify and allocate at least 10acres within a radius of 30 miles from Kampala to them,” Museveni says.

The president however asked the Uganda Land Commission to ensure proper clauses are included in the lease agreement so that government can repossess the land if the boxing federation is not able to develop it within the specified period.

“You should work with the Ministry of Education and Sports on the matter.”

The Uganda Boxing Federation president Moses Muhangi recently said the Amateur International Boxing Association had donated the US$5 million multipurpose boxing academy to boost the boxing sport in the country.

“With this letter I declare the intention to build a boxing academy in Uganda that would offer a comprehensive range of training opportunities, courses and certification under one roof for further development of boxing. It aims to grant holistic support and boxing programs for anyone who has an interest in sports and boxing in general,” AIBA president, Umar Kremlev, recently said in a letter to Muhangi over the academy.