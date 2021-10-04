The Leader of Opposition Mathias Mpuuga has advised President Museveni to learn vital lessons from United Arab Emirates (UAE) especially how it has been able to develop its economy tremendously.

Mpuuga made the remarks after President Museveni graced the 2020 Dubai Trade Expo and tried to lure investors.The expo that will run up to March, 31, 2022 was officially opened on October1 2021 in Dubai.

This year’s expo that will run for 182 days will see over 192 countries, Uganda inclusive, participate.

Mpuuga said other countries like UAE are busy projecting how their economy will be in the next few years to come but “Museveni and his group are busy engaging citizens into discussing family succession; whether it is Muhoozi or Museveni’s in-law to takeover…”

“Seeing how Museveni and his ministers are mesmerised at how the UAE turned a desert into an opportunity and transformed it into a powerful economy that it is today, I was left wondering whether besides touring Expo 2020 Dubai they are picking any lessons,” he stated.

While meeting investors from Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce, Museveni said Uganda is one of the best destinations for investment in the world because of security, infrastructure, weather and markets among others.

“You can mobilise the rich people here to come and invest in Uganda mainly in the sectors of steel production, fertilisers, energy, and agro-processing,” Museveni said.

The president expounded on the four areas these groups should interest themselves in including steel production, fertiliser production, energy and agro-processing.

Mpuuga noted that the look of things should change so that focus is put on developing Uganda to the next level.