Ministry of Health officials last week toured East African Medical Vitals (EAMV), a state of the art manufacturing plant in Uganda’s Namanve industrial park, that aims to be the leading in the region.

Led by EAMV Chairman, Ben Kavuya, the guests were given a guided tour of the facility.

They witnessed first-hand production of the gloves, manufactured in both surgical and examination variants, and saw the extensive testing, packaging, and waste management facilities in place.

EAMV officials said the initiative to construct and bring into operation this manufacturing plant was borne by the need, as is seen in healthcare systems all over the African continent, to stop the unnecessary and preventable injury and death many African people suffer simply because something as basic as a pair of gloves was not available.

EAMV initially started production with the surgical and examination gloves, and subsequently added syringes, catheters and condoms to the portfolio.

Kavuya said from the small clinic to the large referral hospital, EAMV will ably supply consumables for all healthcare facilities, thereby boosting the continent’s medical care capacity.

“The EAMV gloves are of the highest standard: latex, non-sterile, powder-free, hand-specific, and in a variety of sizes, they guarantee a perfect, comfortable fit and ensure that both the medical personnel and the patients in their care are safe and secure. They possess high tensile properties and will withstand extensive use during lengthy medical procedures”, said Kavuya.

He said current production of surgical gloves stands at 5,000 pairs per hour, and the factory runs 24 hours a day.

EAMV’s target markets include Tanzania, Rwanda, DR Congo and South Sudan among others.

The company already has an agreement with ministry of Health to provide government health facilities with select medical consumables through the National Medical Stores.