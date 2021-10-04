President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has met and held discussions with the executive leaders of Ugandans living and working in the United Arab Emirates.

Under their umbrella, The Association of Ugandans living in United Arab Emirates (AUU), their group chairperson Nsubuga Abdulbasit led the executive to the meeting with the president.

The meeting that was attended by the third deputy Prime Minister Rukia Nakadama and other Ministers took place today at St. Regis Hotel in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Speaking to the leaders of the association, the president told them that government is ready to support them financially by putting money in their SACCO where members can save and borrow at a very small interest

“We shall assist you with funds. I will put 100,000 dollars in your SACCO so that you may borrow and start small business here. We shall also put 50,000 dollars in your association,” Museveni said.

Responding to their concerns of the increasing numbers of Ugandans being trafficked in the UAE, the president assured them that government has already discussed this and agreed to strengthen laws governing movements of people outside the country.

“We talked about this issue of human trafficking in cabinet and agreed to put a shelter where girls can be kept when they get problems here and also strengthen the rules.”

The president advised these leaders to invite Ugandans living in the UAE to register with the association at a fee, which will enable them run the activities of the association.

There are over 60,000 Ugandans living and working in the United Arab Emirates and they send home over 200 million Dollars every year according to the Ambassador of Uganda in UAE Zaake Kibedi.

The chairperson of the Association of Ugandans living and working in UAE Nsubuga Abdulbasit thanked President Museveni for visiting them.

“Thank you for this wonderful meeting. You squeezed us in your busy schedule to meet you and we are very grateful,” Nsubuga said.

They reported to the president an increasing number of Ugandans trafficked in the UAE and requested for support to be able to monitor them and help them where necessary.

“We have got many girls here who are trafficked and they end up on streets suffering. We have been helping them but we need more support.”

The group chairperson told the president that in the past, cases of Ugandans committing suicide of poor working conditions were high but noted they have greatly reduced.

The meeting was attended by the Ugandan Ambassador to UAE Zaake Kibedi.