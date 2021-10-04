At least 150 youth-led micro and small agro enterprises that were adversely affected by the Covid-19 crisis in Nebbi and Lira districts have received up to Shs 200 million in financial aid from Cordaid to restore and revive their operations.

Cordaid is a non-governmental organisation whose main focus is humanitarian aid and development. It has been in operation in Uganda for more than 25 years. In this project, it is working in partnership with Standard Chartered Bank.

Rebecca Atiti, a piggery farmer in Lira district said during the Covid-19 lockdown, she got stuck with 22 pigs because no one could buy them. Feeding became an issue and by the end, 17 of them died. She is one of the beneficiaries of the grants.

Philip Walton, Cordaid’s Cluster Director for Eastern and Southern Africa said the organisation’s varied programs support local communities in over 50 countries to address challenges in healthcare, food security, education, security and justice.

“Cordaid Uganda formerly, ICCO corporation together with Standard Chartered Bank have come up with the idea to help the youth in Agri Business. Farming is no longer a punishment but business,” he said.

He urged the youth to get involved in agri-business.

Albert Saltson, chief executive officer of Standard Chartered Bank Uganda said: “The support is in line with their mission to make it easy but also help those across Asia and Africa and the Middle East to make the most of global opportunities.”

Anita Tiessen, chief executive officer of Youth Business International said they decided to partner with Cordaid to fund the youth as a good start to stabilising the economy.

Some of the youth beneficiaries praised the initiative and urged more youth to take up the opportunities.