A few days to the official release of African Music, Azawi has released a full track list for her debut album.

The album set for release has already seen two hits including “My year” and “Slow dancing” top charts.

The singer who came to the music scene with her “Lo Fit” sing and has never had a collabo with any artist is about to change this as her Album features four established artists.

Award winning Eddy Kenzo, dancehall star Apass, Fik Fameica and Swangz’s Benon all appear on the 16-track album.

Azawi has recently been teasing her fans revealing a song title every day and today she released the complete album track list.

Whereas concerts have been banned but Swangz Avenue has brought in some of its trusted industry experts to listen to projects before they go out. Word out is that some select DJs have heard a chance to listen to the album and they are all full of quiet praises.

The African Music will be officially released on Saturday, October, 9 and fans have already been able to pre-save the album at no cost but will also be able to stream it first on their preferred streaming platforms.

Swangz Avenue released a documentary on YouTube of the making of the album where Azawi speaks about the journey and the different people she has worked with on the album.