The Minister for Agriculture, Frank Tumwebaze has defended Uganda’s exhibition at the on-going Dubai Expo in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), saying the country is winning over new investors.

Since Sunday afternoon, social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter have been awash with criticism, with Ugandans saying that the country’s pavilion at the expo is ‘embarrassing.’

In a tweet, Tumwebaze said that the expo is largely a Business to Business (B2B) showcase, and Uganda has already made several ‘wins’.

“The expo is largely a B2B fora. Many Ugandan business people are busy with B2B meetings and as government we have engaged prospective investors and exposed them to our enabling policy and regulatory framework,” the minister in part of the tweet.

Minister Tumwebaze added that on Sunday, in the presence of President Museveni, his sector (agriculture) concluded with the night’s biggest agro – processor to construct a modern tea factory in south western Uganda.

Tumwebaze said that it sad that while the country is making progress, some Ugandans are ‘mourning’ on social media.

“We concluded last night in presence of H.E @KagutaMuseveni with a biggest agro- processor ( Elite agro ) to construct a modern tea factory in South West UG. While we are busy winning for our country some pseudo social media intellectuals are busy mourning, sad!” he added.

Uganda joined at least 190 countries to showcase its tourism and investment opportunities potential at the Dubai Expo 2020 that is underway in Dubai.

The Expo will last for six months, until March 2022.

Ugandans online had a field day, making fun and critiquing the Ugandan showcase, which included Lato milk boxes and tea at the exhibition.

President Museveni, in his speech at the Expo talked about Uganda as a country ready to welcome investors owning to a huge market and a young, huge population.