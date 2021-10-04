Susan Kahunde, a 22-year-old midwife, was over the weekend crowned as the 2021/22 Miss Tourism Uganda in a scientific ceremony at Serena Hotel in Kampala.

Kahunde saw off competition from 26 other contestants to claim the crown from Sonia Komugisha.

Among the other top three, Phiona Opia, also aged 22, finished as a first runner up while Makerere University Business School’s 21 year old Rashidah Namukwaya finishing second runner-up.

Speaking to journalists, Miss Tourism Beauty Pageant CEO Allan Kanyike said that Kahunde takes home the crown because of the way she impressed judges in the question and answer session among other reasons.

Kanyike said that the Miss Tourism’s crown did not come with a car this year, due to lack of adequate sponsorship.

He however assured the media that Miss Tourism management will provide one to help the winner move around easily while executing her official duties.

Kahunde hails from Tooro sub-region and has a certificate in midwifery achieved from Tumu Medical Institute. She is also a model and will represent Uganda at the Miss Tourism International finale in Malaysia later in December.