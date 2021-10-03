The Uganda Registration Services Bureau (URSB) and Stanbic Business Incubator (SBIL) have signed an MoU which will see 500 micro, medium and small enterprises (MSMEs) trained and supported to become compliant and sustainable businesses.

The partnership and collaboration will focus on training SMEs about URSB services and enterprise development under SBIL’s Enterprise Development Program.

Tony Otoa, the chief executive, SBIL, and Mercy Kainobwisho, the registrar general, URSB, signed the MoU in Kampala.

Speaking at the signing, Kainobwisho said URSB the initiative between URSB and the Stanbic business incubator in training of MSMEs will help reduce business mortality while arming entrepreneurs with skills to grow their businesses.

“I appreciate the role the Stanbic Business Incubator plays in knowledge management of young entrepreneurs through the training programs provided countrywide. It is these same entrepreneurs that are helping our formalisation drive by registering their entities,” Kainobwisho said.

SBIL and URSB will jointly create platforms to reach at least 500 SMEs annually, incorporate a module in the Enterprise Development Program (EDP) that enlightens trainees about URSB services including business registration, Insolvency and intellectual property.

URSB will also extend facilitative and expertise support to the Stanbic Business Incubator’s Enterprise Development Programme, identify and incorporate URSB services that support SME growth and capacity building.

SBIL and URSB will also work together to adopt and co-create friendly and inspiring business environments for SMEs.